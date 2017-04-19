× Closing Arguments Begin for Accused Cop Killer

MILFORD — Is this the day the jury gets the case for accused cop killer Eric Frein? Closing arguments began Wednesday morning in Pike County court.

Newswatch 16 was outside the courthouse as people started arriving. They included family members of Corporal Bryon Dickson. He died during the ambush at the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014.

Also in court was Trooper Alex Douglass who was severely wounded during the attack.

The parents of Eric Frein are also in court.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday just before noon. Their final witness was a forensic pathologist who described the gunshot wounds that killed Corporal Bryon Dickson.

The defense rested without calling any witnesses.

“There has to be a defense that is based in fact and it doesn’t appear to me that they had any factual basis for a defense,” commented Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin.

“We did cross-examine those witnesses we thought warranted cross-examination and only on these issues that we thought were cross-examinable. A lot of this was technical,” explained defense attorney Michael Weinstein.

If Frein is convicted of first-degree murder, the trial will move to the penalty phase and the jury will decide if Frein should be sentenced to death or to life in prison.

Frein's defense attorney thanked jurors for their devotion. Admitted a mountain of evidence points at my client, Eric Frein. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/75DxeGYVuD — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) April 19, 2017