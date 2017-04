× Worker Admits to Theft from Post Office

SCRANTON — A former employee of the United States Postal Service pleaded guilty to theft.

Carol Sosik, 55, of Shavertown, admitted Monday to stealing $4,600 between June 2014 and May 2016 while working as a clerk at the post office in Dallas.

Sosik could face up to ten years in prison when sentenced. A sentencing date has not been set.

41.408609 -75.663364