Postal Worker Hit with Theft Charge

SCRANTON — A former postal worker is charged with stealing thousands of dollars while working at a post office in Luzerne County.

Federal authorities charged Carol Sosik, 55, of Shavertown, with one count of misappropriation of postal funds from the post office in Dallas.

Investigators said Sosik took about $4,600 between June 2014 and May 2016 while working at the post office as a distribution window clerk.

Prosecutors said Sosik intends to plead guilty and pay restitution.