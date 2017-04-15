It’s a Boy! April the Giraffe Has Her Calf

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. -- A new mom who became an internet celebrity is doing well and her baby is already standing up.

April the Giraffe became a hit on the internet after her small zoo near Binghamton began livestreaming her pregnancy.

April finally gave birth to a baby boy Saturday morning. Seeing the pair is the payoff millions of viewers waited for weeks to see.

While April was expected to deliver in March, the wait stretched until halfway through her namesake month.

People we met in Harpursville say the wait was worth it, and the timing on Easter weekend feels perfect.

While most people were happy to view the new mom on Animal Adventure Park's webcam, one couple from Blakeslee made the trip to the park hoping to get a bit closer.

"I am very excited. I cannot wait until they open," said Christy Brady, Blakeslee.

Paul and Christy Brady will have to hold on until the zoo opens for the season to see the giraffes up close. Still, they think they know the perfect name.

"Easter. Easter would be good."

Another woman came from Canada hoping to get a glimpse but found the gates shut.

"I said, 'The baby giraffe is being born! We gotta go see it! I need to see it!" said Robin Grazier, Ontario.

Raymond Breese lives right across the street from April's barn. He's happy to see a star is born in this quiet corner of Broome County.

"It's great really for the town and for the kids. It will be real great," said Raymond Breese, Harpursville.

Our viewers had some great suggestions for the name including Harpur for Harpursville, Miracle, or Patience.

The animal adventure park plans to hold a contest online before making a final decision on a name for the calf.