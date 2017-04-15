Watch Live: The Big Moment Has Arrived, April the Giraffe in ‘Active Labor’

NOTE: Nature isn’t always pretty, so please be prepared for anything.

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. — “We are in labor 100%,” Animal Adventure Park officials said in a Facebook Live video Sunday morning.

You know what that means, April will be giving birth any moment. Stay tuned!

Animal Adventure Park began livestreaming on YouTube on February 23 as April prepared to give birth, drawing worldwide attention.

This will be April’s fourth calf and the first for the father, Oliver.

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months, according to Animal Adventure Park. The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be approximately 6-feet-tall at birth.

Once the calf is born, the zoo will hold a contest to name it.

The video was initially removed after animal rights activists flagged the videos as “sexually explicit” before being restored.

The zoo has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to offset the annual care of the giraffes and has also established a website for April.