Anthony Franklin Arraigned for 2012 Murder of Frank Spencer

MILLVILLE -- A murder suspect who fled the country is now back in our area to face charges.

Anthony Rocco Franklin was brought back from Argentina and arraigned in Millville Wednesday afternoon.

Franklin is charged with murder, arson, and other offenses for the death of Frank Spencer in July 2012.

Back in 2012, Frank Spencer was found shot to death at his home in Hemlock Township. Spencer used to be married to Franklin's daughter, Maria Sanutti-Spencer.

Investigators allege that Franklin and his daughter terrorized Spencer for years, then conspired to kill him. Franklin and Sanutti-Spencer were charged with homicide after Spencer's death. Franklin fled to Argentina.

Sanutti-Spencer was found guilty on all charges in 2015 and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Franklin has a preliminary hearing set for April 24 at the Columbia County Courthouse in Bloomsburg.