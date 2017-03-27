Watch Live: ‘We Are Getting There’ as April the Giraffe Nears Giving Birth

Accused Murderer to be Brought Back from Argentina

Posted 10:18 pm, March 27, 2017

HEMLOCK TOWNSHIP -- An accused murderer is being brought back to our area to face the charges against him.

Law enforcement officials confirm to Newswatch 16 that murder suspect Anthony Rocco Franklin will be returned to Columbia County to face charges.

Franklin is accused murdering of his son-in-law Frank Spencer in  2012. He's been fighting extradition from Argentina for more than two years.

Franklin's daughter, Maria Sanutti-Spencer has already been convicted for her role in the murder.

