Friends Stunned at Death of Woman at Scranton Race

SCRANTON — Friends of Lindsay Doherty still cannot believe what happened to the athletic and energetic mother of three.

The 36-year-old woman died after running Sunday’s Scranton Half Marathon.

The Lackawanna County coroner tells Newswatch 16 Doherty died of abdominal bleeding caused by a ruptured vein.

Coroner Tim Rowland says the condition is rare. He also says that since Doherty collapsed at the finish line, emergency medical technicians were able to attend to her right away.

But even that could not save her life.

Friends of Doherty describe her as a “supermom.” She was a wife, and mother to three young children.

She volunteered at St. Clare/St. Paul Catholic School in Scranton, where the principal says she was active in the parent-teacher association.

Her neighbors in Scranton’s Green Ridge section cannot believe a woman so active and athletic could die so young.

“Disbelief, at first, 36 years old, you just don’t think it can happen. As people started talking about it a little bit more, it started to hit home a little bit more. It’s sad, just sad that it’s in the community,” said Mark Seitzinger, Green Ridge Neighborhood Association.

Lindsay Doherty worked for the Diocese of Scranton raising money for catholic education.

Bishop Joseph Bambera released a statement saying,”Lindsay was a bright, energetic young woman and a devoted wife and mother. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband, three young children, and her family.”

Many of her friends will gather Monday at 7:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Church on Penn Avenue in Scranton for a prayer service to celebrate her life, and comfort each other.