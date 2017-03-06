Watch Live: ‘Major Changes’ as April the Giraffe Gets Closer to Giving Birth at New York Zoo

Former Youth Wrestling Coach Accused of Child Rape

Posted 4:57 pm, March 6, 2017, by

EAST STROUDSBURG — State police hope to bring a former youth wrestling coach back to the Poconos by next week to face child sex charges.

Ron Gorman, 51, formerly of East Stroudsburg, was arrested in Georgia where he was currently living.

Court papers show he was the head of Stroudsburg Area Youth Wrestling until he moved in 2009.

Gorman is accused of multiple instances of sexual assault with a victim who is now 20 years old. The alleged assaults happened in Gorman’s home and at hotels in Stroudsburg and in other states when the victim was between 10 and 15 years old.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s