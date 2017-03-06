× Former Youth Wrestling Coach Accused of Child Rape

EAST STROUDSBURG — State police hope to bring a former youth wrestling coach back to the Poconos by next week to face child sex charges.

Ron Gorman, 51, formerly of East Stroudsburg, was arrested in Georgia where he was currently living.

Court papers show he was the head of Stroudsburg Area Youth Wrestling until he moved in 2009.

Gorman is accused of multiple instances of sexual assault with a victim who is now 20 years old. The alleged assaults happened in Gorman’s home and at hotels in Stroudsburg and in other states when the victim was between 10 and 15 years old.