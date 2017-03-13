× Students Shocked as Penn State Administrators Plead Guilty

CENTRE COUNTY — Students at Penn State Main Campus came back from spring break on the same day two former Penn State administrators were in court.

Former athletic director Tim Curley and former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of children. The two men were charged with helping cover up assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky’s abuse of boys after it was reported to them that he was caught in the act.

“I’m never happy to hear about everything as a whole. I mean. everyone wishes that whole situation did not happen, of course, but it is always good to see people take responsibility for their actions,” said Kayla Fish.

“I definitely think a lot of the incoming students and incoming freshman and sophomore really don’t understand it. I didn’t even understand it when I was a freshman starting this program,” said Lach Peeke.

On campus, junior Lach Peeke from Stroudsburg seems more focused on his studies than the headlines.

“They don’t really vocalize a lot of it here from Penn State we don’t get a lot of direct news about what’s happening,” said Peeke.

“When we keep getting news like this it’s like, ‘again?'” said Peeke.

There was no guilty plea from former Penn State president graham Spanier who is also set to stand trial in the case. Now a senior, Kayla Fish from Shawnee was a first-year student when Sandusky was charged.

“I mean, I along with all the other seniors, chose to come to Penn State in light of that. We didn’t let it tarnish Penn State as a whole,” said Fish.

“The sooner we can move forward and get through and get past all of these scandals, the better the school is going to be,” said Peeke.

Sentencing for Curley and Shultz will take place in 90 days. They face a maximum of five years in prison.

40.796466 -77.862744