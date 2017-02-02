Jury Selection Set for Penn State Administrators

DAUPHIN COUNTY — After six years, the trial is now scheduled for three Penn State University administrators accused of covering up football coach Jerry Sandusky’s sex abuse of boys.

Dauphin County Court in Harrisburg lists March 20 for jury selection for former President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Shultz, and athletic director Tim Curley.

All three faces charges of endangering the welfare of children. The summary charge of failure to report child abuse was dismissed. Charges of perjury and obstruction were thrown out earlier by an appeals court.

