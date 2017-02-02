Jury Selection Set for Penn State Administrators
DAUPHIN COUNTY — After six years, the trial is now scheduled for three Penn State University administrators accused of covering up football coach Jerry Sandusky’s sex abuse of boys.
Dauphin County Court in Harrisburg lists March 20 for jury selection for former President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Shultz, and athletic director Tim Curley.
All three faces charges of endangering the welfare of children. The summary charge of failure to report child abuse was dismissed. Charges of perjury and obstruction were thrown out earlier by an appeals court.
tomtom
FINALLY…Paterno will have to answer questions…No more “I forget…I’m old…I thought I paid for it…Can someone take me home”…Redemption for Sandusky, Kane, and Cordaro…
DonShaw
I know this is pretty obvious to some, but when people die their ability to answer questions almost always ends with their death.