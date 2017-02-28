× Friends Concerned about Woman Missing from Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE — Police in Lycoming County think a woman could be in danger. A woman who has been living in Montoursville isn’t returning calls or texts to family or friends.

No one has seen or heard from Jamie Baker-Hadwin since early last month. Police tell us her husband Michael is accused of assaulting her last October.

Now they’re looking for both of them.

“When she left with her friend, she took a bag clothes and her essentials. her toothbrush and stuff.”

Jamie Baker-Hadwin’s room is just the way she left it over a month ago.

When friends like her roommate Tony Pulizzi try to call her it goes straight to voicemail.

Police in Montoursville say no one has seen the 34-year-old since January they believe she could be in danger.

“She’s definitely gone and not called and she’s been OK. We’re hoping this time she calls. It has been a little long since she has talked with her family,” said Pulizzi.

Some of Jamie’s family reported her missing this month.

Friends tell us Jamie is from California she moved to this area where she met her husband Michael Hadwin.

Hadwin is wanted in Lancaster County for aggravated assault.

According to court papers, three months before Jamie went missing, her husband strangled and punched her repeatedly in a hotel.

Friends tell us Jamie moved in with friends to get away.

Jamie’s friends in Montoursville tell us the last time they heard from her was earlier this month. Jamie gave them a call trying to sell her car. It’s still parked behind her home.

“I mean it didn’t seem like she was in a bad situation or that she didn’t want to be there but now she’s not contacting anyone,” said Rachel Camp.

Camp used to work with Jamie. Earlier this month, Jamie told her she was in Harrisburg with a man she had met through a friend’s dating profile.

“I just want to know where she is and if she’s OK,” said Camp.

Montoursville police say if you see Jamie, call 911 immediately. If you have any information about Jamie or her husband you should call their department.