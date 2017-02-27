Police Looking for Missing ‘Endangered’ Woman

MONTOURSVILLE — Police in one part of Lycoming County are looking for a missing woman who they are calling endangered.

Police say Jamie Baker-Hadwin of Montoursville was last seen in early January. Officers believe she is endangered because she was the victim of an alleged aggravated assault by her husband, Michael Anthony Hadwin of South Carolina.

Investigators said she has not returned calls or text messages from family or friends.

There is a felony arrest warrant out for Hadwin issued by the Strasburg Police Department in Lancaster County.

If you see either of the two, call 911.