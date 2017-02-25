Wild February Weather Causes Damage, Flash Flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON TOWNSHIP -- Tornado warnings, roofs blown off, people trapped in homes, and property damage all over came with Saturday's wild weather.

So far, there are no reports of any confirmed tornados touching down, but there certainly is plenty of damage.

One of the areas hardest hit is in the Pittston area where roofs were blown off some homes and some people were trapped in their homes because of flooding or downed power lines.

The strong winds and heavy rains also knocked down plenty of trees in several parts of our area including Route 307 near Lake Scranton in Lackawanna County.

All the rain has caused flash flooding on streets in Scranton, Wilkes-Barre, and Plains Township.

Thousands of customers have lost power.

Power Outage Maps:

PPL Customers: https://www.pplelectric.com/my-account/outage-center/outage-map.aspx

UGI Customers:http://www.ugi.com/portal/page/portal/UGI/Outage_Center/Outage_Map

Penelec Customers: http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html