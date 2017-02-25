Trees and Wires Down in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Flooding and fallen trees have made it a busy afternoon for emergency responders.

In Scranton, trees and wires blocked a busy road on Saturday.

On Route 307 near Lake Scranton, a tree and wires are down. Emergency crews have been out most of the afternoon and cars were detoured.

The storm brought heavy rains and lightning across the region.

Parts of Business Route 6 were flooded in Carbondale, making it difficult for cars to get through.

Patrice Hunter lives in Roaring Brook Township and tells Newswatch 16 weather conditions have made it close to impossible to make it home.

"I cannot believe we have a tornado in hilly country in the middle of February. Tornados hit flat land. I can't believe it," Hunter said.

Crews are still working to open up Route 307.

Thousands of customers have lost power.

Power Outage Maps:

PPL Customers: https://www.pplelectric.com/outages.aspx

UGI Customers: https://www.ugi.com/ugi-electric-service-outage-map/

Penelec Customers: http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/pa.html