Clinton’s Upcoming Visit Sparks Campaign Fatigue for Many

FACTORYVILLE — Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will make her way to Lackawanna County next month to speak at the Society of Irish Women’s dinner in Scranton.

But the response to Clinton’s visit is quite mixed with many feeling election fatigue.

Back in November, Clinton lost the presidential election, including the state of Pennsylvania. And for many we spoke with, this upcoming visit makes it seems like the election never really ended.

Just a mere three and a half months ago, our area felt like the epicenter of the presidential election between Hillary Clinton and now President Donald Trump.

But now, Clinton is returning to her roots, her father’s hometown. The former secretary of state is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women in Scranton on St. Patrick’s Day, following in the footsteps of former presidents and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Back in 2008, Clinton walked in the St. Patrick’s Parade during her first presidential campaign.

For people shopping at the popular Ray’s Market in Factoryville, the response is mixed for Clinton’s upcoming visit, many pointing out the election is over and done with.

“Sick of the politics on TV,” said Earl Cook from West Nicholson. “It should be done and over with. Trump is in there.”

Some are excited about the visit, pointing out how rare Clinton appearances have been since the election.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Pam Bailey of Dalton. “She’s showing her support for the area.”

But at the end of the day, some people believe it’s time to get behind the president and focus on what’s ahead not what has already happened.

“What are you going to do? I’m not against the man and I’m not against Hillary but we need a president and somebody has to run the country,” said Al Mroz of Factoryville.

Hillary Clinton is set to speak at the Society of Irish Women’s dinner at the Hilton in Scranton this St. Patrick’s Day.

41.565606 -75.783552