Hillary Clinton to Return to Scranton for Society of Irish Women Celebration

SCRANTON — Hillary Clinton will return to Scranton next month as the keynote speaker for the Society of Irish Women.

The group made the announcement Wednesday at the Hilton Scranton Hotel and Conference Center.

The dinner is set for Friday, March 17, at the Hilton in Scranton.

Clinton, the former Secretary of State, U.S. Senator from New York, and First Lady, was last in Scranton for a campaign rally last August during her bid for the White House. She was joined by Scranton native Vice President Joe Biden.

Clinton also held a campaign rally in Dunmore last April.

She also held a fundraiser here in July of 2015.

Clinton marched in Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade before Pennsylvania’s primary election in 2008. That year, Barack Obama was the featured speaker at the dinner before he was elected president.

The former First Lady has roots in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Her father, Hugh Rodham, was from Scranton and is buried in the Washburn Street Cemetery in Scranton’s west side. The Rodham family also owned property at Lake Winola.

Previous dinner speakers have included President Obama, ABC’s Ann Compton, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Mary Jordan, Former Maryland Lieutenant Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Valerie Biden-Owens and CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.