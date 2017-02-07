Mother of Two Dies in House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON TOWNSHIP -- For nearly 20 years, the Bagley family lived together on Taylor Road in Canton Township.

"One board sticking up where the corner of the porch was and that was it. It's just black rubble," said Duane Taylor.

Duane Taylor was still sleeping when his neighbor's home just outside of Canton caught fire early Monday morning. Still in their pajamas, the family's children -- two boys, one 11 and the other 14 -- ran to Taylor’s home for help.

"They were covered in soot. Soot in the mouth, soot in the nose," said Taylor.

Duane says the children's father was already at work when the fire started. Their mom Kirsten Bagley was still inside the home.

"One said, 'I was downstairs.' He was upstairs and he couldn't come down because the fire had started up the stairs and his mother was upstairs with him," said Taylor.

The Bradford County coroner says Kirsten Bagley was unable to get out herself. She passed away.

"It's just heartbreaking. I mean, to know her kids are without their mom and her husband, you know," said Hope Thompson.

Hope Thompson has known Kirsten since they were both dairy princesses nearly 20 years ago.

"Her kids were her life, I mean she would do anything for her kids," said Thompson.

Hope agreed to talk with us about her friend because she says Kirsten would have done the same for her.

"If I were to call her up and say, ‘Kirsten, I have a huge favor to ask,' she would say, ‘sure, what is it?’ Without even knowing what it is," said Thompson.

The community already has several fundraisers set up for the family. The Ralston Fire Company is planning a dinner for the family on February 12.

