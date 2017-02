× Woman Dead After Fire in Bradford County

CANTON — A woman is dead after a fire in Bradford County.

The home caught fire on Taylor Road in Canton around 6 a.m. Monday.

The coroner said Kirsten Bagley, 40, of Canton was found dead after the flames were put out.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Seraphim Brotherhood is hosting a benefit dinner on Saturday, February 11 at 12 p.m. at the Ralston Volunteer Fire Hall to support the family.