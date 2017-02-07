Community Reacts to Tragic Accident that Ended with Woman’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP -- Judith Permar, 56, of Mount Carmel died Sunday morning after a tragic accident at clothing donation bin on Route 54 just outside Mount Carmel.

The Northumberland County coroner says Permar's left arm became trapped in the donation bin for hours overnight after the step stool she was standing on collapsed.

She was found dead later Sunday morning.

The coroner ruled her death accidental, saying she died from blunt force trauma and possible hypothermia.

“That's a horrible way to die, getting stuck like that. I guess she broke her arm,” said Alex Matelevich.

“To be standing there, knowing that just the person across the street could just turn the light on and help you and just there and not be able to call somebody or have somebody come help you,” said Kia Vazquez.

Michelle Podpora became emotional, saying she drove by that donation bin during the time Permar was stuck there.

“Horrible, I feel bad for that day. I drove by that area and I didn't see her, at 5 o`clock in the morning. So yeah, it hits me, hit me hard,” said Michelle Podpora.

Permar's son said she always wanted to help the less fortunate and constantly donated to those clothing bins.

Her son says in honor of his mother's giving heart, the family welcomes anyone who would like to attend her funeral service this Friday at the Stutz Funeral Home in Mount Carmel.

For people in Mount Carmel, their sympathies are with her family.

“There's no way I'd be in my right mind knowing that my wife or my mom or my sister died like that,” said Vazquez.

Services for Permar will start with a viewing at 10 a.m. with her funeral to follow after.

The Stutz Funeral Home is located at 40 South Market Street in Mount Carmel.

In lieu of flowers, her family asks people make donations to their local SPCA or animal shelter as Judith was an animal lover.