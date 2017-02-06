Coroner: Woman Died After Getting Arm Stuck in Clothing Donation Bin

death_investigation

MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — A woman died in Northumberland County after getting her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin.

According to the coroner, Judith Permar, 56, Mount Carmel got her left arm stuck in a donation bin along Route 54 in Natalie when a step stool she was standing on collapsed.

She was found Sunday morning.

The cause of her death was ruled accidental.

