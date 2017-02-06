Coroner: Woman Died After Getting Arm Stuck in Clothing Donation Bin
MOUNT CARMEL TOWNSHIP — A woman died in Northumberland County after getting her arm stuck in a clothing donation bin.
According to the coroner, Judith Permar, 56, Mount Carmel got her left arm stuck in a donation bin along Route 54 in Natalie when a step stool she was standing on collapsed.
She was found Sunday morning.
The cause of her death was ruled accidental.
40.817443 -76.462938
3 comments
WarningFakeNews
Is that show 1,000 ways to die still on? I’m betting this one makes the show. Sad, just the same.
Lloyd Schmucatelli
Was she stealing? Is not like it takes great effort to donate bags into those bins. I bet she was stealing.
Chuck
I’ll bet who cares…..