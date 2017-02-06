× Hazleton Gunman Guilty of First-Degree Murder

WILKES-BARRE — A jury found a gunman guilty of first-degree murder in the execution-style shooting of a man from Hazleton.

Raphael Mora-Polanco was convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Jorge Marrero, 35, according to the district attorney’s office.

Police say Mora-Polanco shot Marrero to death execution-style on West 4th Street near Alter Street in Hazleton in June of 2015.

Police believe Mora-Polanco not only shot Jorge Marrero in the face, but chased him down as he tried to get away and then shot him again in the head, killing him.

First-degree murder in Pennsylvania carries an automatic life sentence. A Luzerne County judge immediately sentenced Mora-Polanco to life without the possibility of parole.