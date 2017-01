Volunteers turning out in droves in Old Forge to look for Robert Baron, missing for nearly 5 days now. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/H6wvjkdqTn — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) January 30, 2017

OLD FORGE – Investigators have found the car of Lackawanna County man missing since last week and search warrants reveal new information about the case.

Robert Baron, a restaurant owner in Old Forge, has been missing since last week.

Baron's son consoled by plenty of people in Old Forge as search for his father, Robert (Bobby), missing now 4+ days. Car found w/ blood Sun. — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) January 30, 2017

Baron’s family offered a $5,000 reward over the weekend to help find the missing man.

