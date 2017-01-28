× Family of Missing Old Forge Man Offering $5,000 Reward

OLD FORGE — The family of a missing man in Lackawanna County is offering a reward for information on his location.

It’s been over 72 hours since Robert Baron, 58, of Old Forge disappeared.

Police say he was last seen Wednesday night dropping his son off at an apartment in the borough.

Baron’s car, a silver 2006 Hyundai Elantra with PA registration JZG-3412 and a “Trump/Pence” sticker on the front, was also registered missing.

Baron is the owner of Ghigiarelli’s, a restaurant on Main Street in Old Forge.

According to the family’s attorney, they are offering a $5,000 reward for any information that can help locate him.

Anyone with information can call Old Forge police at 570-457-7441 or the Lackawanna County Communications Center at 570-342-9111.