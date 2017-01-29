Crews Searched in Luzerne County for Missing Old Forge Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA -- Crews were out searching in Luzerne County on Sunday in connection to the case of a missing man from Old Forge.

Firefighters and police were in the area of Coxton Road in Duryea until around 7:30 p.m.

Investigators tell Newswatch 16 all the activity was related to the search for Robert Baron.

The restaurant owner went missing Wednesday night.

It does not appear anything turned up during the search Sunday night.

A reward is being offered for any information leading to Baron's whereabouts.

Friends and family are organizing a search party on Monday. They plan to meet at Ray's Supermarket in Old Forge at 11 a.m.