Repairs to Wilkes-Barre Sewer Line to Continue

WILKES-BARRE — Repairs to a broken sewer line in Wilkes-Barre may now take several more days to complete.

Officials with the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority say it will begin taking out the old pipe and installing a new 200-foot pipe.

Crews believe it should take about five days.

They also have to install a new manhole. They initially thought they could clean the old pipe but it’s not salvageable.

The sewer line broke sometime over the weekend.

Detours should remain in place for the next five days, depending on weather conditions. Crews will work around the clock.