WILKES-BARRE -- A sewer main break is affecting traffic in Wilkes-Barre.

The break along River Street in the city has several streets closed.

According to city officials, River Street from Courtwright Avenue to West Maple Street is closed to all traffic.

River Street from Chestnut south to Maple is open for hospital traffic only.

There are detours in place and the streets are closed until further notice.