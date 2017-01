This is the second time a family from Columbia County experienced tragedy at their home. We will tell you more on @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Fmo9HEfhmt — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) January 20, 2017

MONTOUR COUNTY — Four dogs died and a home in Columbia County was destroyed in a fire Friday morning.

It started around 8:30 a.m. in the place on Tower Drive in Montour Township, near Bloomsburg.

Firefighters said no one was home at the time of the fire.

This is the second brush with tragedy for the family. Their home was damaged by a storm in 2014.

40.987487 -76.531283