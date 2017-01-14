‘Trump Truck’ Denied at Presidential Inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- At just about every major campaign event in our area during this last election, there stood one of Scranton businessman Bob Bolus' "Trump trucks."

The truck was a popular spot at rallies for people to take photos, and even made wave when it was vandalized twice, and also hit a bridge. Bolus had three trucks made, with different slogans on each one geared toward Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and even Hillary Clinton.

But now, Bolus tells Newswatch16 the Trump trucks are not allowed in Washington D.C. for Trump's inauguration.

"They said Secret Service says you can't bring the trailers because for whatever stupid reason they got," said Bolus. "They could live in these trailers. They know they're empty."

Bolus has dealt with Secret Service and members of the Republican Party before, when it comes to the trucks going on the road to big events. But this time, he said he was told by inauguration organizers the trucks would not be allowed at the inauguration.

"They're intimidated because it's a tractor trailer," said Bolus. "If they pay attention, there's portals cut in the back of the trailer, the doors are sealed so they can't be opened, and they can look right inside the trailers to know they're empty."

Back in May, Trump even acknowledged the truck in a post on Instagram:

For Trump supporters in our area like Bruce Knott, it's sad that the trucks aren't being welcomed at Trump's inauguration.

"It just shows everybody's belief in him, and it's part of the campaign, and he did a great job here," explained Knott.

Bill Shelski has plenty of pictures of the trucks but understands security will be tight.

"Security is more important than the Trump truck," said Shelski. "Even though I'm glad Trump is in office, I really don't think it's a big issue. You have to go by the rules."

Bolus tells Newswatch 16 despite the refusal from organizers and Secret Service, he still plans on taking two trucks to Washington D.C.: one for the inauguration and one for the Women's March on Washington. It's just a question of how close they'll be to the National Mall.