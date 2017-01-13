Two Men Charged in Scranton Bank Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Quick work by investigators put a pair of accused bank robbers behind bars just hours after the latest holdup.

Two men face a host of charges after police say they robbed a bank branch in south Scranton. And police say one has confessed to another bank robbery in the city last month.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, a man wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt walked into the Citizens Savings branch on Cedar Avenue in Scranton and handed the teller a note demanding money. He did not show a weapon.

Thursday night, police arrested Christian Gonzalez, 23, and Anthony Ocasio, 21, both of Scranton, and charged them with the holdup.

.@ScrantonPolice and FBI made two arrests in yesterday's robbery at Citizens Savings Bank on Cedar Ave @wnep pic.twitter.com/WHchXCDnJ4 — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) January 13, 2017

Police are not saying which one they believe actually went into the bank, or how the other may have helped.

According to Scranton, police Gonzalez admits to robbing the NBT Bank branch on Keyser Avenue in Scranton on December 5.

Both men are in the Lackawanna County jail facing federal charges of robbery, conspiracy, and theft.

Scranton police say they their investigation is continuing, to see if one or both men may be involved in several other bank robberies over the past few months.