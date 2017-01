Please enable Javascript to watch this video

.@ScrantonPolice investigating a robbery at Citizens Savings Bank on Cedar Avenue in the city @WNEP pic.twitter.com/b9end6kbtx — Stacy Lange (@stacylange) January 12, 2017

SCRANTON – Police are investigating a robbery at a bank in Scranton.

It happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Citizens Savings Bank branch on Cedar Avenue.

There is no word what the thief may have gotten in the robbery.

Authorities said a man wearing a ski mask ran from the area.