Shoppers Concerned as Anchor Stores Close in Local Malls

MUNCY TOWNSHIP — Shoppers in central Pennsylvania are upset after finding out two large stores in their malls are closing.

Sears will close at the Susquehanna Valley Mall and Macy’s at the Lycoming Mall.

The websites for both the Susquehanna Valley Mall and the Lycoming Mall said Sears and Macy’s will close by springtime. two malls in central pa lose anchor stores

Shoppers walked out of Sears at the Susquehanna Valley Mall with full shopping bags and heavy hearts. The people Newswatch 16 spoke with aren’t happy that the store is closing by the end of March.

“I think it’s a shame,” said Rustin Kerstetter of Port Trevorton. “It’s been here for years and years and years, it was one of the anchor stores at the mall. I don’t know where you’re going to go to get stuff you got at Sears.”

Sears announced this week it is closing 150 Kmart and Sears stores including this one. It is also selling off its Craftsman tool brand.

“It’s not good because they closed the one up at the Columbia Mall and now they closed this one,” said Cheryl Pritchard of Danville.

Shoppers in Lycoming County feel the same way. Macy’s announced it is closing 68 stores nationwide, including the store at the Lycoming Mall.

“I think it’s a sad thing,” said Pam Barletta of Williamsport. “I think it’s something the economy, especially in this area, I’m sure it’s going to be dearly missed by all.”

Shoppers said they’re worried about the future of shopping malls in general.

“I think it’s going downhill. My wife shops more than I do and she said over the years she’s seen that the mall has lost business,” said Kerstetter.

“Especially with the online sales, you basically can purchase anything from vehicles to paper products online anymore,” added Barletta.

The general manager at the Lycoming Mall put out a note saying Macy’s owns its own building and does not pay rent and this was a Macy’s corporate decision. The Lycoming Mall is trying to find another store to fill the space.