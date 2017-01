Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A man badly hurt in a crash in Scranton on New Year's Day has died.

Authorities said Mitchell Sauter, 21, of Moscow died in the hospital Tuesday.

State police said his SUV crossed from the southbound lanes into the northbound lanes of Interstate 81.

The SUV slammed into a tractor trailer near the River Street and Moosic Street exits. It also hit a third vehicle.

A passenger in that third vehicle was taken to the hospital after the crash in Scranton.