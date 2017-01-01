2017 Rose Bowl: Penn State Football Coverage

Multi-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic Along Interstate 81 North Near Scranton

Lackawanna County — A multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lackawanna County has part of Interstate 81 north down to one lane.  The crash happened around noon just before the River Street / Moosic Street exit in Scranton.

Part of the highway was closed for a short time.  Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked to remove the wreck.

Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash in Lackawanna County.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

