Multi-Vehicle Crash Slows Traffic Along Interstate 81 North Near Scranton
Lackawanna County — A multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Lackawanna County has part of Interstate 81 north down to one lane. The crash happened around noon just before the River Street / Moosic Street exit in Scranton.
Part of the highway was closed for a short time. Traffic was backed up in the area as crews worked to remove the wreck.
Authorities have not said if anyone was injured in the crash in Lackawanna County.
4 comments
sorry to hear someone got hurt, I hope they are ok.
that is bad road from river street exit down to Dunmore exit…since they raised gas taxes, I blame this accident on people avoiding their low quality washboard of a middle lane!!!! drink milk before that stretch and get a free milkshake.
both northbound lanes were at a dead stop for 30 minutes. Someone left the scene in an ambulance.