Veterans Clinic Needs Help Finding Service Dog

POLK TOWNSHIP — Members of a veterans rehabilitation clinic are asking the community to help after a service dog ran away.

Dora, a black lab, ran off from VALOR, a veterans clinic near Brodheadsville, on Friday.

“The community is really doing what they can and the house itself. We all want Dora home. We really do,” said Michelle Goyette.

Goyette is the house manager. She tells Newswatch 16 Dora ran off when a resident accidently let her out.

The service dog belongs to resident, Rich Serfass. He’s been actively looking for her ever since.

“I’ve just been going places where she’s been spotted and sitting for a while. I figured I can get her. I’ve been feeding her and taking care of her, so she knows me,” said Serfass.

A lot of Dora sightings have been along Jonas Road, the most recent was right in front of Trexler Scout Reservation. Rangers are doing all they can to help bring her home.

Don Freidhoff is a ranger at the reservation. He tells Newswatch 16 he’s been leaving food out for Dora.

The pup has only been with the clinic since last week, so he’s hoping she finds her way back.

“There are a lot of people out looking for her, so of course it’s going to be important for everyone to get her back to these guys,” said Freidhoff.

“If you can get her in your car, great. Try not to chase her too far. It’s a sticky situation because you don’t want to scare her off, but you want to rescue her,” said Goyette.

The clinic has posted fliers all over social media. If you see her, don’t hesitate to call VALOR. For more information, click here.