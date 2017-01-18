× Missing Service Dog Reunited with Owner

POLK TOWNSHIP — It was a good day for people at a veteran rehabilitation clinic in the Poconos after a lost service dog was reunited with her veteran Wednesday morning.

The black lab, named Dora, ran off nearly three weeks ago from Valor Clinic near Brodheadsville.

Tuesday morning, a local pet rescue caught her and brought her back to her rightful owner.

It’s a reunion that will melt your heart — Dora and her veteran Rich Serfass reunited after nearly three weeks.

“Well, I am happy now,” Serfass said.

For the last 17 days, both clinic members and others in the area have been looking for her.

“We are so happy and relieved that Dora is home,” said Valor house manager Michelle Goyette. “Dora is home, we never lost hope, we never lost faith and God does answer your prayers, he does.”

Dora was picked up almost five miles from the clinic by a member of a local animal rescue called “Hound Hunters.”

Members of Valor called the organization to help with the search.

On Dora’s official paperwork, her name is actually “Dora the Explorer,” just like the cartoon character. People at Valor think she’s definitely lived up to her name.

“I think so,” said Goyette. “I think her exploring days are over. We don’t know what happened or what she experienced the last 17 days, so she’s going to get a few days to decompress.”

Rich tells Newswatch 16 when Dora isn’t resting up from her journey, they will be doing a lot of bonding.

“I am going to get her trained and hopefully she will learn enough that she will stay and she won’t try to wonder off, but it will be a while,” said Serfass.

The house manager at Valor says they are taking extra safety precautions when it comes to the service dogs, making sure they are properly leashed or fenced in.

The clinic plans to continue offering the service dog program to any veteran who might be in need.