WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A woman admitted Monday that she paid someone to kill her stepfather in Wilkes-Barre.

Kendra Dias from Sugar Notch pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit homicide on what would have been the start of her trial.

Dias admitted hiring someone to shoot and kill Donald Bachman at his home on Willow Street in the city in 2015.

Dias was arrested last year. investigators have not said why Dias wanted Bachman dead.

The gunman who shot Bachman has not been found.