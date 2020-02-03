× Visit to the Great American Outdoor Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Advertised as the largest outdoor show in the world, the Great American Outdoor Show is taking place this week in Harrisburg.

Whether you like guns, fishing, camping or archery, there is something for everyone at the Great American Outdoor Show. The nine-day event is being held this week at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. There are more than 1,000 vendors.

It's finally here! #GAOS2020 is OPEN! Get your tickets at the door at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, OR skip the lines and buy online! pic.twitter.com/2pLlxBLe91 — Great American Outdoor Show (@NRA_GAOS) February 1, 2020

“They say it’s the biggest show there is and it’s only 50 miles from my house. I can travel back and forth every day which makes it nice,” aid Williams Newman of Happy Hollow Hunts, a business that offers guided hunts based in Middleburg.

“Saturday and Sunday were great and I’m sure there will be some other good days ahead,” Newman said.

Rob Celuck is from Scranton and sells European skull hangers. This is his second year at the Great American Outdoor Show. He says it helped him grow his business.

“If I can see this many people in nine days, it’s absolutely amazing for the business,” Celuck said. “This is a great avenue to reach out to a couple hundred thousand outdoorsmen and women, to get my product out in the market.”

“This show drags in a lot of people from across the country, not just Pennsylvania. If you walk through the parking lot, you’ll see Wyoming, California, different countries. They’re coming from all over the place,” said John Eisenhart from Robbins Marine, outside Milton.

“You hear every different type of accent come through here. It’s really cool to be able to get perspective from around the world on everything this show has to offer,” said Eisenhart.

It’s $15 to get in plus $10 to park.

The Great American Outdoor Show is a nine-day event celebrating hunting, fishing and outdoor traditions that are treasured by millions of Americans and their families. The show features over 1,100 exhibitors ranging from shooting manufacturers to outfitters to fishing boats and RVs, and archery to art, covering 650,000 square feet of exhibit hall space. The show runs through Sunday in Harrisburg.