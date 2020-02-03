UPDATE: State Police Confirm Two Killed in Crash on Route 309

Posted 5:29 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 05:48PM, February 3, 2020

UPDATE: State Police have confirmed that two people died in the crash.

Two vehicles were involved and there was one person in each vehicle.

DORRANCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deadly crash has closed part of Route 309 in Luzerne County.

We have a picture sent back to us by our crew at the scene.

Two cars collided in Dorrance Township Monday evening.

We do not yet know how many people are dead or what caused the crash.

Route 309 is closed in both directions because of the deadly crash.

This is a developing story and updates will be added as they become available.

 

