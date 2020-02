× Rape Charges Dismissed against Former Cop

MONTGOMERY, Pa. — A former police officer in Lycoming County, initially charged with raping a woman with a mental disability, pleaded guilty last month to a disorderly conduct charge.

Laurence Wilcox was charged last year with attempted rape, sexual assault, and indecent assault.

At the time, troopers told Newswatch 16 that Wilcox sexually assaulted a woman while on duty in 2018.

He resigned from Montgomery police a few months later.

