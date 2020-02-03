× Mr. Curiosity Podcast: A Doctor’s Visit with Joe

Will you catch a cold by wearing shorts in chilly weather? Does the flu shot give you the flu?

In this episode of Mr. Curiosity, Joe sits down with a doctor to answer your questions, talk medical myths and get some advice on how to be your healthiest self.

