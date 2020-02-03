Senior Hunter Shearer preps Montoursville to host rival Loyalsock Twp.
Montoursville Area Halftime: Hunter Shearer
-
McNulty Nets 17, as No. 4 Loyalsock Girls Top Montoursville
-
State Trooper Suspended for Alleged Role in Theft Scheme
-
Montoursville wrestling preps for District IV Duals
-
Gair Leads No. 1 Loyalsock to 77-63 Win over Montoursville on WNEP2
-
Wyoming Area Tops Montoursville to Reach Class “AAA” Eastern Final
-
-
Super 16 Dream Team Showcase: Defensive Linemen
-
Super 16 Dream Team Showcase: Offensive Tackles and Guard
-
Police Keeping Close Eye on Christmas Decorations
-
Super 16 Dream Team Showcase Announced!
-
Game Commission Proposing Sunday Hunting Dates
-
-
Dozens of Vehicles Vandalized
-
Loyalsock @ Montoursville
-
Celebration of Centenarians in Lycoming County