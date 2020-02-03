Man Dead After Fire in Lackawanna County

Posted 5:51 am, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 05:41AM, February 3, 2020

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

The coroner confirms a 53-year-old man is dead. His name has been released.

The fire started at the building on Main Street in Fell Township around 11 Sunday night.

On the first floor of the building was Paul's Place, a bar that officials say has been closed for a few years now.

People were inside apartments on the second floor when the flames broke out. There's no word how many were inside.

"All black smoke, couldn't breathe. You had to run from the smoke, and I don't have asthma, and I had trouble breathing," said Luis Morales.

"[The] whole place was fully involved when we got here. [The] whole place was burning for a while before we even got called," said Grattan Singer Hose Company Assistant Fire Chief Joe Unis Jr.

A state police fire marshall is trying to figure out how the blaze started.

Officials are not yet naming the man who died here in Lackawanna County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.