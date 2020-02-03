Man Dead After Fire in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FELL TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Lackawanna County.

The coroner confirms a 53-year-old man is dead. His name has been released.

The fire started at the building on Main Street in Fell Township around 11 Sunday night.

On the first floor of the building was Paul's Place, a bar that officials say has been closed for a few years now.

People were inside apartments on the second floor when the flames broke out. There's no word how many were inside.

"All black smoke, couldn't breathe. You had to run from the smoke, and I don't have asthma, and I had trouble breathing," said Luis Morales.

"[The] whole place was fully involved when we got here. [The] whole place was burning for a while before we even got called," said Grattan Singer Hose Company Assistant Fire Chief Joe Unis Jr.

A state police fire marshall is trying to figure out how the blaze started.

Officials are not yet naming the man who died here in Lackawanna County.

