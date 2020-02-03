‘Eat good and work hard’ – Man from Clinton County Celebrates 103rd Birthday

Posted 5:16 pm, February 3, 2020

MCELHATTAN, Pa. — February 3 is a special day for Clifford Johnson of McElhattan. It’s his birthday and Clifford is celebrating 103 years of life.

“It’s just the same as any other day,” Clifford laughed.

Family and friends made their way to his farmhouse to celebrate the occasion. His son lives nearby and has taken over the family farm.

“It’s amazing,” Joe Johnson said. “He can’t believe what we’ve done to the farm and there was never this many cattle here. Now he just sits there all day and watches them cows up in the pasture.”

“There’s no words to express how grateful we are for him, how healthy he is. The things that he knows and the names he still knows, anything you want to know, he can tell you,” said his daughter Betty Toner.

Clifford tells Newswatch 16 that his favorite thing about his birthday is the homemade ice cream and cake.

According to the state, Clifford Johnson is the oldest living resident in Clinton County, and he has a few tips on how to live a long life.

“Well, eat good and work hard. I eat good and sleep good, too.”

According to the family, Clifford maintains great health and rarely sees a doctor.

