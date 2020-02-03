A Senior Night to Remember

Posted 10:56 pm, February 3, 2020, by , Updated at 10:57PM, February 3, 2020

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A very special senior night at one high school in Lackawanna County.

Grace Stampien is a senior at Scranton Prep.

She was diagnosed with cancer last year and has been sidelined as she undergoes treatment for leukemia.

Monday she received a standing ovation as she was escorted onto the court by her parents.

Her team then honored her with the first possession of the game.

"I'm just so happy to be here. I didn't even know if I would get here a couple of months ago. I didn't think I would, but I'm just so excited to be here," said Grace.

The Lady Classics took the court, with a perfect 18-0 record on the season and looking to stay undefeated Monday in honor of Grace.

