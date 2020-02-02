Winterfest Revelers Disagree With Punxsutawney Phil

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIDDER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- If Punxsutawney Phil was looking for fans, this wasn't the place to find them.

While the groundhog predicted that spring is around the corner, skiers and snowboarders at Jack Frost Ski Resort are hoping winter sticks around.

"Then you can`t snowboard and have fun, make snow angels and make snowballs and make snowmen," said Lillian Ventura of New York.

"We've done ten runs so far and it's break time so we're going to check out Subaru Winterfest and then go from there," said Jenkintown resident John Raisch.

Jack Frost was even celebrating the season that might end soon. Subaru sponsored a weekend-long Winterfest. In between runs, skiers could roast marshmallows or warm up with hot chocolate.

"Obviously, we want winter to last. We've had some good luck with the weather, we were able to make snow this past week and the conditions are great here, so, it's still winter here," said Heather Schiffbauer, Director of Marketing at Jack Frost.