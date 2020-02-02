Super Bowl Ads: We’re Trapped in a Pringles Commercial

Posted 8:59 pm, February 2, 2020, by , Updated at 09:02PM, February 2, 2020

This undated image provided by Pringles shows a scene from the company's 2020 Super Bowl NFL football spot which features characters from the "Rick and Morty" show. (Pringles via AP)

(AP) — This year’s Super Bowl won’t be a politics-free zone, as both President Donald Trump and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will air campaign ads during the game.

But most other advertisers will offer an escape from impeachment and the upcoming presidential election. They are stuffing multiple celebrities in their ads, appropriating iconic songs, going for inoffensive humor, and trying to tug at people’s heartstrings.

Ads to watch for on Super Bowl Sunday include a Pepsi remake of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint it Black” and Amazon’s look back at what people did before the Alexa voice assistant.

One collection of ads sent celebrities and products into space; others pushed the boundaries of bizarre humor, brought back the recently expired Mr. Peanut and featured bank robbers so absorbed in short videos that they let the police close in.

