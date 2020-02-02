Firefighters Fry Nearly One Ton of Wings for Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Some firefighters are using the big game as a way to show off their culinary skills.

The Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Company held its eleventh annual Super Bowl fundraiser selling pizza and wings.

They plan to bring home about $5,000 selling homemade pizza, boneless wings, and traditional wings.

"Everything back there is our own people that's helping us we do have people from the community helping us for community service people that just like to come back every year to help us out but the pizza is our own recipe the wings are our own recipe the sauces are all our own recipe so the only time you can get it is now and at our carnival every year," said Jason Crambo, Assistant Chief.

Organizers say they fried up more than 1,500 pounds of wings for the event, making it their busiest Super Bowl Sunday yet.