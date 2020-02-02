Annual Wing Fest Returns to Feed Football Fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP, Pa. -- A fire company looking to capitalize on the big game sold some chicken wings to raise money.

Volunteer Hose Company Number Three held it's fourteenth annual Super Bowl Sunday Wing Fest.

Firefighters fried up ten party size wings with the traditional celery and blue cheese.

Wings were available in mild, hot and hot garlic varieties.

"I had people up in the hall tell me today that they look forward to this event. Even though were five square miles the area some people don't get to see each other but they look forward to meeting up with each other here at Wing Fest. So, the event is really a brotherhood and sisterhood," said Chief Andy Hegedus.

All the money raised at the chicken wing fundraiser will benefit the hose company.