Valentine Celebration Ideas Galentine’s Day and Coffee Table for Two

Posted 10:30 am, February 1, 2020, by

Jackie Lewandoski visits the "Chippy Chicks" at Chippy White Table,  a boutique special event rental business in Tunkhannock.   They show us how to create the perfect "Galentine's" celebration!   It's the perfect time to celebrate all of the special women in your life!  From the dishes to the linens to gifts for the guests, see  how fun and easy it is to create a beautiful table-scape using items you have in your home.   We also learn how to craft a signature cocktail for your gal pals!

Plus, if you are looking for something different for your special Valentine, Chippy White Table has a perfect idea...the "coffee table for two celebration."  This cozy and casual idea is a fun way to make celebrate with your sweetheart without leaving you home.

